National Treasury sets list of conditions on Eskom bailout These will include daily liquidity updates and monthly financial statements as well as explanations of all deviations from the annual budget that exceed R100m

The Treasury has set out a list of 28 conditions that Eskom must meet to access its latest R23bn bailout, including daily updates on its cash position, strengthening its board and an evaluation of the costs and benefits of completing its mega power stations.

Eskom urgently needs a cash injection as it is unable to meet its costs and obligations to lenders and suppliers. The Special Appropriation Bill, under discussion in parliament, will transfer an additional R59bn to Eskom over the next two years. This is in addition to the R69bn of financial support Eskom will receive from government between 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 announced in the budget in February.