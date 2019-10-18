National NEWS ANALYSIS: Mental disability at "epidemic proportions" Conversation is being driven by 'suicides and court judgments' BL PREMIUM

Mental disability has reached the epidemic proportions of the HIV and Aids crisis more than 20 years ago and should be tackled in the same way, says Peter Strasheim, a lawyer specialising in disability and incapacity law.

The long-overdue conversation about mental health in the workplace is being driven by suicides, court judgments and compensation rather than “dignity, equality, equal opportunity, freedom and non-stigmatisation”.