NEWS ANALYSIS: Mental disability at "epidemic proportions"
Conversation is being driven by 'suicides and court judgments'
18 October 2019 - 05:08
Mental disability has reached the epidemic proportions of the HIV and Aids crisis more than 20 years ago and should be tackled in the same way, says Peter Strasheim, a lawyer specialising in disability and incapacity law.
The long-overdue conversation about mental health in the workplace is being driven by suicides, court judgments and compensation rather than “dignity, equality, equal opportunity, freedom and non-stigmatisation”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.