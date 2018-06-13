Investing in Africa’s mental health improves lives — and the economy

The growing burden of mental disorders is a worldwide problem. This was recently acknowledged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) when the UN secretary-general António Guterres said that "one in four people experience a mental health episode in their lifetime, but the issue remains largely neglected". He confirmed the UN’s commitment "to working with partners to promote full mental health and wellbeing for all".

Mental health problems are particularly neglected in developing countries and 45% of the world's population live in a country with less than one psychiatrist per 100,000 people. It is predicted that by 2030, depression will be the second leading health-related disability in the world, and an estimated one third of SA’s population is affected by depression at some time during the course of their lives.

Great strides have been made by successfully treating people with mental illness, improving the quality of their lives and wellbeing. However, resource and capacity constraints in developing countries widen the treatment gap. Some researchers suggest that between 75% and 90% of those living with mental illness in developing countries do not even receive the most basic forms of mental healthcare.

Interventions for low-and middle-income countries

The University of Cape Town’s department of psychiatry and mental health has set out to close the mental health service gap and find cost-effective interventions suitable for low-and middle-income countries (LMICs). The aim is to generate evidence and pioneer new approaches to address the challenges of mental-health detection and treatment.

Over the past 20 years it has become increasingly critical to include mental health in Africa’s health policy and development agenda. During a recent lecture, 10 reasons to invest in mental health in LMICs in Africa were highlighted; among them was the need to increase awareness around mental health as a development challenge, to break the cycle of mental illness and poverty, as well as to understand the economic and social benefits of investing in mental health.