South Africans’ rising insurance risk

The result is that life cover is sold more than twice as much as disability cover, says Samuel.

Janet Hugo, a certified financial planner and director of Sterling Private Clients, has found the same. She says younger people who have group life insurance through their employers tend to be overinsured for mortality: they have "too much life cover, no income replacement, and an insignificant amount of dread disease or critical illness cover".

This is problematic, given the age at which such products are often most required. Sanlam, for example, paid most disability claims to clients aged 36 to 55, and most sickness claims to those aged 26 to 45. In Momentum’s case, most disability claims were paid out to clients aged 40 to 59.

Critical illness, too, is prevalent among clients of working age. Most of Momentum’s critical illness payouts for women went to those in the 40-49 and 50-59 age brackets (about 75% combined), while most for men went to those aged 50 to 59 (35%).

Also problematic, says Samuel, is that clients typically opt for disability cover as a lump sum for permanent disability rather than in the form of income protection, which typically pays when people are temporarily unable to work. But, says Samuel, 88% of the claims FMI received last year were for temporary incapacity, lasting less than three months.

"This means most South Africans are only covered for permanent risks, leaving them dangerously exposed to the risk of a temporary injury or illness."

The insurers say the nature of the disease burden facing South Africans seems to be shifting slightly. While most claims are still for the "big four" — cancer, coronary artery bypass, heart attack and stroke — incidence of other disorders seems to be rising.

Increases in claims for dementia, motor neuron disease and Parkinson’s disease may seem statistically insignificant — Momentum, for example, says claims for these diseases have only increased by about two percentage points since 2015 — but insurers indicate that, for them, there is cause for concern.

George Kolbe, Momentum Retail Life’s head of marketing, says: "Even though the ‘big four’ still represent about 70% of our total critical illness payouts, there are many other critical illness claim events that fall outside of these."