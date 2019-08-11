Medical aids advised on efficient coverage

Moloabi said GEMS data also showed that members who use more than one GP increase costs by 4% to 8%. Preventing members from visiting specialists without first seeing a GP increases costs by 12%.

The savings from restricting members to a single GP and specialist referrals can offset the cost of providing greater primary healthcare benefits such as unlimited GP visits and medicines, which ultimately save higher hospital and related costs, he said.

But Jeremy Yatt, principal officer of Fedhealth, which also offers unlimited GP access on its lower-cost MyFed and FlexiFed1 options, said while intuitively it makes sense that schemes will save costs by paying for day-to-day benefits, Fedhealth's data is less conclusive. He said the scheme is very much in favour of members using a single GP and specialists on referral only, and has also introduced many preventative-care benefits, but there are too many complex factors at play that determine whether or not cost savings are achieved.

Vishal Brijlal, an adviser with the Clinton Health Access Initiative, made another argument at the BHF conference in favour of giving members unlimited access to primary health-care benefits. He said it would ensure that everyone gets the treatment they need and not inconsistent treatment based on one's income.

Currently, if you have a condition that does not qualify as a PMB, you will either have to pay out of pocket or from a medical savings account if your scheme option offers one, or you must wait for your health to deteriorate to such an extent that your condition does qualify as a PMB, he said.

Consistency of treatment and clinical need should dictate how care is provided, not what scheme you belong to or if you have a medical savings account or not, he said.

Patel said medical schemes should provide a basic benefit package of health-care services in line with those in the public sector rather than benefits defined in terms of diagnosis, as is the case with the PMBs.

A review of the PMBs with a view to introducing more primary health care and aligning them with the as-yet-to-be detailed NHI benefits, has been under way for two years. So far no changes to the Medical Schemes Act regulations governing the PMBs have been proposed.

Patel suggested that schemes should not wait for the PMBs to be revised but should do their own analysis of the cost savings primary health-care benefits can provide.

He said the World Health Organisation, in a declaration in Astana in Kazakhstan last year, said that strengthening primary health care is the most inclusive, effective and efficient way to enhance people's physical and mental health as well as social wellbeing and is the cornerstone of a sustainable, universal health system.

If schemes embrace this they will ban hospital plans and reduce the role of medical savings accounts, he said.

The draft NHI Bill proposes that medical schemes will in future only be allowed to offer benefits that complement and not duplicate those offered under NHI, but there isn't consensus among policymakers and the health-care industry on this.

Brijlal said you do not need to have benefits funded by a single funder to get consistent treatment — all you need is for everyone to be reimbursed according to a common, regulated set of benefits that treats everyone fairly and provides care when they need it.

He said the NHI work stream on health-care benefits, of which he is a member, has gone through an extensive exercise of defining primary health-care services that the public sector should provide.

A common set of benefits will also eliminate the problems that arise from members buying up to a higher option when they need more care and downgrading again afterwards, he said.

Both Patel and Brijlal agreed that some income cross-subsidisation — where wealthier members cross-subsidise the costs of lower-income earners — should be introduced to ensure schemes can cater for low earners.