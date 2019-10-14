National Hefty costs pull the plug on farmers adding solar power to Eskom’s grid Many are opting for smaller generation plants that don’t require complex and costly licensing BL PREMIUM

Farmers say it costs about R1m to link their own solar energy operations to the Eskom grid, making it possible for only the biggest and wealthiest among them.

The high cost could limit the potential of small-scale embedded generation to step into the supply gap left by Eskom.