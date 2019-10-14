Hefty costs pull the plug on farmers adding solar power to Eskom’s grid
Many are opting for smaller generation plants that don’t require complex and costly licensing
14 October 2019 - 17:59
Farmers say it costs about R1m to link their own solar energy operations to the Eskom grid, making it possible for only the biggest and wealthiest among them.
The high cost could limit the potential of small-scale embedded generation to step into the supply gap left by Eskom.
