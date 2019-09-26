National Western Cape leads green revolution in power Businesses and households in the Western Cape are being encouraged to sell power to the grid BL PREMIUM

Western Cape municipalities are leading the way for households and businesses to generate their own green energy using solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and sell it back into the grid.

Twenty three of the 25 municipalities in the province have enabling by-laws to allow embedded generation of between 0 and 1MW in size, and 19 offer a feed-in tariff to customers which allows them to feed back what they don’t use into the grid. There are only another six municipalities in the rest of the country that have a feed-in tariff, putting the Western Cape far ahead in the green energy stakes.