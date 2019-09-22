National

EFF gives parliament deadline for setting up intelligence oversight committee

Party threatens court action if the committee, whose role is to conduct oversight of the intelligence services, is not constituted by Friday

22 September 2019 - 18:03 Claudi Mailovich
Thandi Modise. Picture: GCIS
Thandi Modise. Picture: GCIS

The EFF has threatened court action if parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence is not constituted by Friday.

The parliamentary committee is the oversight body for SA’s intelligence structures, which include the State Security Agency and the police’s crime intelligence division. The inspector-general of intelligence also accounts to the committee.

Despite the key function of this committee, it has not been properly constituted since the general elections in May. During this time, questions have been raised about intelligence related to the xenophobic attacks and riots that have plagued parts of Gauteng.

Also, a landmark judgment was handed down in the high court last week declaring unconstitutional parts of SA’s surveillance law, the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica). 

The EFF said in a lawyer’s letter sent on Friday to the speaker of the National Assembly that the establishment of the joint standing committee on intelligence was one of the important mechanisms for holding to account the state and its intelligence division.

“Any delay in constituting the committee is, therefore, a direct violation of the constitution,” the lawyer’s letter stated.

“It is our instruction to demand from you proper constitution of the joint standing committee on intelligence with immediate effect and by no later than Friday, 27 September 2019, failing which our client will have no alternative but to approach the high court of SA for a relevant order compelling parliament to constitute same and seek punitive costs against the speaker,” theletter said.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said it was “very concerning” that the j oint standing committee on intelligence had not been properly established. He could only imagine that the delay was a result of the “factional wrangling” in the ANC, he said.

The parliamentary committee was slammed in a report by the review panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018. The panel said it seemed as if the committee played little role in curbing the infractions of the State Security Agency, and that no effective oversight was carried out.

The panel found that the parliamentary committee was subject to ANC factionalism.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Political interference undermined NPA, Mxolisi Nxasana told state capture inquiry

The former NDPP said former president Jacob Zuma’s failure to act against Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were particularly detrimental
National
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: President’s survival skills look shaky

Ramaphosa’s skills were honed in negotiation and compromise, so he is unlikely to come out on top in the ANC’s brutal factional battle
Opinion
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Public protector spats reach boiling point

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s stand-offs with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba could end up in court
National
5 months ago

Most read

1.
EFF gives parliament deadline for setting up ...
National
2.
Cape Town allocates R1bn to beef up fight against ...
National
3.
Joseph Mathunjwa re-elected Amcu leader
National / Labour
4.
Brian Shivambu’s Sgameka pays back the capital on ...
National

Related Articles

Court reserves judgment in Gordhan Sars unit application

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament a hive of activity as it wraps up fifth term

Politics

Explosive SSA report states how Jacob Zuma abused intelligence

National

DA wants to change spying laws to improve transparency and oversight

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.