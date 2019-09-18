AFFORDABLE FUNDING
Acsa’s plan to raise R4.2bn weighed down by possible downgrade
18 September 2019 - 05:10
The country’s airports operator, Airports Company SA (Acsa), which is hoping to raise R4.2bn in the coming two years, has warned of the risk a sovereign ratings downgrade from Moody’s Investors Service poses to its efforts to access affordable funding.
A sovereign credit ratings downgrade to junk has been hanging over SA for at least two years as a weak economy, financial crises at a cohort of state-owned companies, including Eskom, and rising government debt expose the country’s fiscal constraints.
