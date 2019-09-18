National AFFORDABLE FUNDING Acsa’s plan to raise R4.2bn weighed down by possible downgrade BL PREMIUM

The country’s airports operator, Airports Company SA (Acsa), which is hoping to raise R4.2bn in the coming two years, has warned of the risk a sovereign ratings downgrade from Moody’s Investors Service poses to its efforts to access affordable funding.

A sovereign credit ratings downgrade to junk has been hanging over SA for at least two years as a weak economy, financial crises at a cohort of state-owned companies, including Eskom, and rising government debt expose the country’s fiscal constraints.