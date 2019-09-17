CR17 probe
Ramaphosa questions Mkhwebane’s political motives for first time
The public protector was motivated by an ‘ulterior purpose’ in her inclusion of details of his ANC election bank accounts
17 September 2019 - 05:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa has for the first time openly questioned public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s political motives for the way she had conducted her investigation and had come to politically explosive findings that have linked him to potential money laundering.
He says the public protector was motivated by an "ulterior purpose" in her inclusion of details of his ANC election bank accounts. These were irrelevant to her investigation into whether he misled parliament about a R500,000 donation from facilities firm Bosasa, he said.
