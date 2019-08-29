National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdraws appeal to Constitutional Court

‘She is not at liberty to talk about the reasons … She took advice from her legal team, leading to that decision,’ her spokesperson said

29 August 2019 - 15:44 Karyn Maughan
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has dropped her urgent Constitutional Court bid to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against minister Pravin Gordhan over the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit.

Mkhwebane’s office on Thursday confirmed that she had withdrawn bid to appeal a high court interdict staying her order that Ramaphosa take “appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan over his involvement with the unit, which she maintains was unlawfully established, pending Gordhan’s review of that report.

Mkhwebane had argued that the ruling was devastating to the functioning of her office, and required urgent attention by SA’s highest court.

Her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, confirmed that she had withdrawn that appeal application but not comment any further about her reasons for doing so.

“She is not at liberty to talk about the reasons or the way forward. She took advice from her legal team, leading to that decision,” he said.

In her Sars report, Mkhwebane found that an investigating unit of the tax agency established in 2007 — and later referred to in media reports as the “rogue unit” — was unlawfully formed and had conducted illegal intelligence-gathering operations.

She ordered Ramaphosa to take action against Gordhan, over his alleged role in the establishment of that unit, within 30 days and also ordered the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate possible violations of the constitution and intelligence legislation.

Justice committee takes step to review Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has been asked to urgently ask the rules committee to draw up rules for removing the public protector
National
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa takes aim at ‘unlawful’ financial intelligence unit leak

The president's lawyers suggest the Financial Intelligence Centre unlawfully leaked bank account statements to public protector
National
12 hours ago

Bruised Mkhwebane goes to the Concourt to appeal Gordhan judgment

Protector says ruling will ‘create unbearable conditions’ for the functioning of her office
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Shinzo Abe pledges to support Japanese investment ...
National
2.
Designer death? SA struggles to bury inequality
National
3.
NSFAS defends cash for books, citing financial ...
National / Education
4.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdraws appeal to ...
National

Related Articles

Busisiwe Mkhwebane twists biblical tale to suit her agenda

Opinion

Mkhwebane failed the people — judge

National

Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane legal battles not helping growth, says IDC

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.