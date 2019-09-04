Defects at Medupi and Kusile will take two years to fix
The two power stations have estimated capital costs of over R300bn and are the single biggest driver behind Eskom’s unsustainable debt levels
04 September 2019 - 18:23
Eskom’s long-delayed and costly Medupi and Kusile power stations are experiencing defects which will take two years to fix, the utility says.
According to Eskom’s COO, Jan Oberholzer, the exhaust temperature coming out of the two mega coal-fired power stations is too high and has a negative effect on everything downstream of it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.