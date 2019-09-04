National Defects at Medupi and Kusile will take two years to fix The two power stations have estimated capital costs of over R300bn and are the single biggest driver behind Eskom’s unsustainable debt levels BL PREMIUM

Eskom’s long-delayed and costly Medupi and Kusile power stations are experiencing defects which will take two years to fix, the utility says.

According to Eskom’s COO, Jan Oberholzer, the exhaust temperature coming out of the two mega coal-fired power stations is too high and has a negative effect on everything downstream of it.