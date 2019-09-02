LETTER: Eskom bond the solution

What Eskom needs is a bond that is both attractive to investors and acceptable to the ratings agencies, especially to Moody’s Investors Service.

There is a desperate need for R440bn of debts to be shifted from Eskom’s books and onto someone else’s. A traditional fixed interest bond just won’t work as the interest rates would have to be ruinously high. An alternative issue of equity shares, however structured for a government entity, would wither on the vine for all the well-known reasons.

So what’s to do? Now here’s a new idea — how about copying the strategy of the government bond market’s index-linked securities? The difference being that the bond’s performance would be linked to the JSE, not to future, possibly low, inflation rates.

The new JSE–linked bond would offer the performance of passive funds, an increasingly popular investment vehicle, and its appeal to be bolstered with a government promise to at least match the return from, let’s say, a 10–year gilt–edged stock.

The advantage of this double guarantee is that any financial entity buying these bonds will have full exposure to any future uptick in equities while having returns guaranteed to be in line with fixed interest gilts.

From the government’s point of view, they would receive the desperately needed Eskom funding at moderate interest rates, which would be vital to satisfy Moody’s strictures.

Practically all investment vehicles are zero-sum entities, whereby the advantage to one party is balanced by a disadvantage to the other. But the requirements of the government are different to the requirements of investors, thus giving the opportunity for a win–win solution. The government, after all, needs to save Eskom by offering something attractive to the market.

To rub salt into the wound, the pool of financial institutions wishing to invest in coal–based initiatives is getting smaller by the day. A government guarantee with frills could just override these objections.

Robin Ducret

Cape Town