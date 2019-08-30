PODCAST | Distributed power generation will be SA’s energy future

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined in studio by Seydou Kane, MD of Eaton, a power management company with its products available in more than 175 countries and which employs 99,000 people globally.

The company builds and manufactures solutions that help customers with energy efficiency and effective management of electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power.

In this discussion, Kane gives us a brief history of Eaton, saying it is a $22bn (R336.3bn) business that is about 115 years old. He explains how Eaton’s business works, how it’s been received in the region; and details the opportunities and risks on the continent.