National

PODCAST | Distributed power generation will be SA’s energy future

30 August 2019 - 11:20 Mudiwa Gavaza
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, our focus is on electricity consumption and power management in Africa in light of Eskom’s continued woes.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined in studio by Seydou Kane, MD of Eaton, a power management company with its products available in more than 175 countries and which employs 99,000 people globally.

The company builds and manufactures solutions that help customers with energy efficiency and effective management of electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power.

In this discussion, Kane gives us a brief history of Eaton, saying it is a $22bn (R336.3bn) business that is about 115 years old. He explains how Eaton’s business works, how it’s been received in the region; and details the opportunities and risks on the continent.

Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Kane says the future of national grids is probably a situation where the state has a centralised transmission platform where a number of smaller players create localised electrical grids that can feed into the national network.

He shares his thoughts about power management on the continent and the place of renewable sources in the energy mix, together with statistics about power consumption and management. The discussion ends with Kane giving his outlook for their business.

Listen in to hear thoughts about these and other questions.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: EU is not playing fairly with SA’s poultry industry

SA Poultry Association has lodged an application with Itac, calling for an increase in the ad valorem tariff on bone-in and boneless frozen chicken ...
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Studies show an added 4%-5% of GDP needed for NHI

Mike Schüssler discusses the results and implications of the BankservAfrica economic transactions index
National
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight — Investors migrate to safe-havens on trade-war concerns

What is the state of crypotcurrencies relative to other stores of wealth and means of exchange?
Business
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa refers allegations of Prasa ...
National
2.
PODCAST | Distributed power generation will be ...
National
3.
BLSA joins calls for axing of public protector ...
National
4.
More than 3.6-million poor households in SA
National

Related Articles

Treasury’s Dondo Mogajane outlines conditions for Eskom bailout

National

At Eskom, slowly — so very slowly — does it

Opinion

Unbundling may save Eskom from loans and load-shedding

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.