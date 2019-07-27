At Eskom, slowly — so very slowly — does it

Six months ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA's indebted power utility would be split in three, it would get new leadership and its debt wouldn’t become a burden on the nation’s finances.

Instead, an initial bailout has been increased by R59bn, no plan has been announced to restructure the overstaffed company and the finance minister says government borrowing will surge and taxes may rise. The government has yet to appoint a new CEO and a chief restructuring officer, first promised in a national address by Ramaphosa on June 20.

“Nothing is happening at any speed,” said Mike Schussler, chief economist at Economists.co.za. “There seem to be too many people pushing back. We have to do structural changes,” such as splitting up the business and privatizing assets.

Fixing state-owned Eskom was always going to be difficult. The utility, which has over $30bn in debt, isn’t selling enough power to cover its costs. Its ageing and inefficient power plants operate on coal and routinely violate emissions standards. The company has been plagued by mismanagement and political manoeuvring, leaving it with a bloated workforce whose shrinkage is bitterly opposed by SA’s powerful unions.

Moody’s Investors Service, the only major credit-rating company that still assesses SA’s debt as investment-grade, said on Thursday that the additional support without an accompanying plan to make the company more sustainable is “credit negative”.

Bond holders and analysts who have met informally with executives from Eskom, officials from the Treasury and members of a task team appointed by Ramaphosa to advise on Eskom say they’ve emerged from the meetings confused and with the sense that there is no clear plan. They asked not to be identified as the meetings were private.

The company plans to meet investors in a no-deal roadshow the week of August 5 after the release of its results on July 30, said Ksenia Mishankina, a senior credit analyst at Union Bancaire Privee in London. Given that the ANC won elections in May, she said she would expect the government to make unpopular decisions swiftly as the country’s next elections will only be in 2024.

Eskom said on Thursday that it had started the process of appointing financial advisers “to assist it with the planning phase of the implementation of the government support package.” The company didn’t immediately respond to queries about the roadshow or the plan, and the Treasury declined to comment on the plan.

Many bondholders and analysts do say that the current bailout is enough to keep the wolf from the door for now. That’s reflected in bond prices. So far in 2019, the yield on Eskom’s 2025 dollar bonds has fallen 415 basis points to 5.88%.

“The support seems enough to allow Eskom to have a going concern status and to plug the funding gap for now,” said Tarryn Sankar, an investment analyst at Futuregrowth. We are “no clearer on where ultimate accountability for returning Eskom to sustainability lies”.