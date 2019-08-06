Review of National Development Plan implementation under way
The National Planning Commission (NPC) met President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to discuss the progress made in the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP).
The review of the NDP would determine the country's responses to the economic and social ills bedevilling SA.
“As part of this review, the NPC will investigate the capacity and capability of the state to measure implementation of NDP,” spokesperson Khusela Diko said.
“The review will also touch on better alignment between the national budget and implementation of the NDP.”
The NDP was adopted by the ANC at its 2012 Mangaung conference but little was done to implement the plan during former president Jacob Zuma’s last term in office, which was characterised by corruption and state capture.
In his state of the nation address in June, Ramaphosa said little had been done in meeting the NDP’s targets and now the focus needed to be on implementation.
The NPC's term expires in September 2019.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first with Ramaphosa in the current political term and the first since newly appointed minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu became chair of the commission.
The presidency said the NPC had developed a focus on priorities set out by the president in the state of the nation speech.
“The commission has developed indicators that will track progress in the creation of employment for young people; reduction in unemployment rates; support given to township and rural enterprises; the acceleration of land reform, with clear property rights; climate change resilience; the implementation of spectrum licensing; the restructuring of Eskom; new approaches to infrastructure development and increases in local procurement,” Diko said.
It would also look at the country’s performance in terms of increasing public and private investment, the rollout of a re-imagined industrial policy, expansion of trade with African markets and the doubling of tourist arrivals by 2030.
This comes as the economy continues to contract and unemployment jumped to an 11-year high of 29% during the second quarter — a big jump from the 27.6% recorded in the first quarter of 2019.
A report submitted to Ramaphosa last week, following the 2018 jobs summit, showed that SA was not able to create jobs due to stringent tourism visa rules and unreliable electricity supply.
Ramaphosa has urged the NPC to play a more visible role in leading national discussions on SA’s long-term development and provide clear positions on key issues in society. He also invited it to address the government on weaknesses in the public sector.
The presidency said Ramaphosa’s meeting with the NPC was part of a series of consultations between himself and key institutions.
Following a meeting with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) last week and the release of the jobs summit report, it was agreed that Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, would lead the government delegation to a monthly Nedlac meeting.
On Thursday this week, Ramaphosa will address the Forum of South African Directors-General and next week he will hold discussions with a group of economists to assess the challenges facing the economy and identify ways to overcome these challenges and build an inclusive and competitive economy, the presidency said.