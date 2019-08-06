Review of National Development Plan implementation under way

The NDP was adopted by the ANC at its 2012 Mangaung conference but little was done to implement the plan during former president Jacob Zuma’s last term in office, which was characterised by corruption and state capture.

In his state of the nation address in June, Ramaphosa said little had been done in meeting the NDP’s targets and now the focus needed to be on implementation.

The NPC's term expires in September 2019.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first with Ramaphosa in the current political term and the first since newly appointed minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu became chair of the commission.

The presidency said the NPC had developed a focus on priorities set out by the president in the state of the nation speech.

“The commission has developed indicators that will track progress in the creation of employment for young people; reduction in unemployment rates; support given to township and rural enterprises; the acceleration of land reform, with clear property rights; climate change resilience; the implementation of spectrum licensing; the restructuring of Eskom; new approaches to infrastructure development and increases in local procurement,” Diko said.

It would also look at the country’s performance in terms of increasing public and private investment, the rollout of a re-imagined industrial policy, expansion of trade with African markets and the doubling of tourist arrivals by 2030.

This comes as the economy continues to contract and unemployment jumped to an 11-year high of 29% during the second quarter — a big jump from the 27.6% recorded in the first quarter of 2019.