National

Review of National Development Plan implementation under way

06 August 2019 - 22:04 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The National Planning Commission (NPC) met President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to discuss the progress made in the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP).

The review of the NDP would determine the country's responses to the economic and social ills bedevilling SA.

“As part of this review, the NPC will investigate the capacity and capability of the state to measure implementation of NDP,” spokesperson Khusela Diko said. 

“The review will also touch on better alignment between the national budget and implementation of the NDP.”

AYABONGA CAWE: Focus on job creation should cut across all state departments

With unemployment rising, a policy mix is crucial to at least encourage more people to continue their work hunt
Opinion
1 day ago

The NDP was adopted by the ANC at its 2012 Mangaung conference but little was done to implement the plan during former president Jacob Zuma’s last term in office, which was characterised by corruption and state capture. 

In his state of the nation address in June, Ramaphosa said little had been done in meeting the NDP’s targets and now the focus needed to be on implementation.

The NPC's term expires in September 2019. 

Tuesday’s meeting was the first with Ramaphosa in the current political term and the first since newly appointed minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu became chair of the commission. 

The presidency said the NPC had developed a focus on priorities set out by the president in the state of the nation speech. 

“The commission has developed indicators that will track progress in the creation of employment for young people; reduction in unemployment rates; support given to township and rural enterprises; the acceleration of land reform, with clear property rights; climate change resilience; the implementation of spectrum licensing; the restructuring of Eskom; new approaches to infrastructure development and increases in local procurement,” Diko said. 

It would also look at the country’s performance in terms of increasing public and private investment, the rollout of a re-imagined industrial policy, expansion of trade with African markets and the doubling of tourist arrivals by 2030.

This comes as the economy continues to contract and unemployment jumped to an 11-year high of 29% during the second quarter —  a big jump from the 27.6% recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

A report submitted to Ramaphosa last week, following the 2018 jobs summit, showed that SA was not able to create jobs due to stringent tourism visa rules and unreliable electricity supply.

Ramaphosa has urged the NPC to play a more visible role in leading national discussions on SA’s long-term development and provide clear positions on key issues in society. He also invited it to address the government on weaknesses in the public sector.

The presidency said Ramaphosa’s meeting with the NPC was part of a series of consultations between himself and key institutions.

Following  a meeting with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) last week and the release of the jobs summit report, it was agreed that Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, would lead the government delegation to a monthly Nedlac meeting. 

On Thursday this week, Ramaphosa will address the Forum of South African Directors-General and next week he will hold discussions with a group of economists to assess the challenges facing the economy and identify ways to overcome these challenges and build an inclusive and competitive economy, the presidency said. 

Job creation hampered by tourism visa rules and Eskom

The report following Cyril Ramaphosa’s job summit is scant on detail about what Nedlac has achieved so far
Economy
4 days ago

Bold new thinking needed to achieve NDP goals

The state’s austerity-driven economic policy is bound to fail while the Nayi le Walk policy roadmap adopts a growth-orientated approach and has more ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
SA agricultural sector could be boosted by ...
National
2.
Review of National Development Plan ...
National
3.
Furniture manufacturing industry crafts plans to ...
National
4.
Hawks to investigate fraud complaint against ...
National

Related Articles

NEVA MAKGETLA: Jobs are being created but not fast enough to remove ...

Opinion / Columnists

Thriving informal sector can get jobs plan off the ground

Opinion

Business warns Cyril Ramaphosa on runaway debt

Economy

Furniture manufacturing industry crafts plans to stimulate sector

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.