Thriving informal sector can get jobs plan off the ground

At a more micro level, establishing something as simple as a traders market enables people to sell their products more easily, and for consumers to have access to multiple products and services in one place. Such markets are common across the continent, where one can find a combination of small merchandisers, tailors, jewellery sellers, furniture makers, motorcycle repairs and traditional healers. The untapped entrepreneurial potential of the informal sector is vast, if unleashed.

A successful example of state support to catalyse informal sector activity is the fashion district in downtown Johannesburg. As part of its city improvement district plans, the Johannesburg Development Agency upgraded the infrastructure in the area and set out to attract small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) in clothing wholesale, retail and manufacturing. Today the area is renowned for the place you can buy or get tailored modern and ethnic fashion and is a stop for most inner-city tour groups.

The news of the latest “jobs bloodbath” is of concern to us all. It is even more reason why this sector should get a renewed focus. It has the capacity to absorb many of our unemployed citizens, especially young people who are able to use income received and saved as a stepping stone to self-employment. If one considers that there is a low skills threshold in the sector, driving innovative training solutions can make a difference.

In the 1990s, for example, Kenya sold (at a low fee) training vouchers to people in the informal sector through the Jua Kali programme. It targeted small enterprises that wanted to run their businesses more profitably, balancing management and basic book-keeping training with technical training in fields such as woodwork, car mechanics and food processing.

The challenge for local policymakers is how best to respond to and provide a supportive framework for informal sector activities in a manner that goes beyond punitive compliance. Granted, what has served as a disincentive to scaling up state support for informal business activity in other jurisdictions has been the fact that they do not add to the tax base. By equal measure, informal “extra-legal” businesses could be prone to resisting greater regulation for the very same reason.

This quandary aside, the provision of technical assistance, training, credit and even basic infrastructure can play a vital part in growing the sector and boosting its productivity. Speaking at the launch of the SA SME Fund earlier in 2019, Ramaphosa said large industries can no longer be solely relied on to create jobs on a massive scale and that small enterprises presented the greatest potential.

The government has stated its intention over the next medium-term strategic framework period to focus on improving the enabling environment to grow small businesses. One such measure is the Competition Amendment Act. Once it comes into operation it will increase access to the economy for small, medium, and black-owned businesses.

The private sector also has a role to play, in procuring goods and services from small businesses, thus enabling more people to be employed. Many, if not most, informal sector traders already make use of products such as mobile money payments in their businesses. Financial institutions with their great capacity for innovation can look at ways to provide microfinancing such as small start-up loans, and the extension of credit lines to businesses that cannot provide the necessary collateral.

Addressing the unemployment crisis requires of us all to think beyond seeing the state as either the root cause or the panacea for the problem. It requires innovation and creative thinking. As the sector that has consistently seen growth in terms of the number of people it employs, growing the informal economy is, if not the solution, at least part of it.

• Magardie is a senior speechwriter in the presidency.