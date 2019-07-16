Government considers strengthening Land Bank to support black farmers

Government is reviewing the role of the Land Bank to boost support for emerging black farmers, agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza said on Tuesday.

The Land Bank has previously been criticised for not doing enough to support emerging farmers.

In 2018, the Land Bank said it intended tripling to R15bn its lending to emerging farmers within the next three to four years. This would translate to 30% of its total lending of R45bn. In recent years, the bank has increased its lending to emerging farmers and agricultural development enterprises to about R5bn from R2.5bn.

The bank said at the time its mandate needed to be understood. First, it is obliged to finance agricultural development while maintaining food security, economic growth and the transformation of the agricultural sector.

This included environmental sustainability and job creation, Litha Magingxa, the state-owned institution’s head of agricultural economics, said then. Second, the bank receives no funding from the state, though the state does guarantee its loans. That means it has to carry the risk associated with the unique challenges posed by SA’s emerging farming sector. ​

In his state of the nation address in June, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that over the medium-term budget period R3.9bn would be allocated to the Land Bank to support black commercial farmers.

Delivering her budget speech in parliament, Didiza also touched on the contentious issue of land reform, saying addressing the issue and productive use of land will require a meaningful conversation with landowners.

Didiza said commercialisation of black farmers remains an important objective in transforming the agriculture sector.