Constitutional Court finds against Mkhwebane in Bankorp saga

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will have to pay up personally, after the Constitutional Court agreed with the high court that she acted in bad faith in her investigation into the Reserve Bank’s apartheid-era Bankorp bailout.

The Constitutional Court, in a scathing majority judgment, held that it saw no reason to interfere with the high court’s personal costs order.

The Reserve Bank, Absa, the finance minister and the Treasury instituted a review application in the high court in 2018 to set aside certain paragraphs of Mkhwebane’s remedial action recommendations. The applicants argued that the manner in which the investigation was conducted and the recommended remedial action were flawed.

In a ruling that criticised the “unacceptable way” in which Mkhwebane had conducted her Bankorp investigation and that said she could reasonably be suspected of bias, the high court in Pretoria set aside the paragraphs and ordered Mkhwebane, in her personal capacity, to pay 15% of the costs of the Bank on an attorney-and-client scale. She subsequently asked the Constitutional Court to reverse the personal costs order, estimated at R900,000. She also alternatively applied for leave to appeal the high court ruling.

She argued that the high court misdirected itself in its reasoning for granting the personal costs order against her.

The Bank opposed her application and sought conditional leave to cross-appeal part of the high court judgment that dismissed its application for a declaration that the public protector abused her office during the Bankorp investigation. This appeal was dismissed on Monday.

This Constitutional Court judgment will be relevant to the costs order in the review of another of Mkhwebane’s investigations. Her report into the Vrede dairy farm was reviewed and set aside earlier in 2019. Judgment in terms of costs in that case was reserved pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court ruling.

Mkhwebane is under intense scrutiny following court decisions to set aside some of her reports, and calls are mounting for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

