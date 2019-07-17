NEWS ANALYSIS: Paranoia, narcissism and victimhood — the president who ‘did nothing wrong’
Former intelligence heads have said they told Jacob Zuma the Guptas were ‘a threat to national security’, so why the denials?
17 July 2019 - 05:10
Is it possible that former president Jacob Zuma does not understand what corruption is and is therefore unable to perceive why he keeps getting into trouble?
