Jacob Zuma admits he inspired Guptas to start ‘progressive media force’

While noting that he named the ‘New Age’ paper, Zuma insists he ‘never did anything unlawful’ with the Gupta family

15 July 2019 - 13:17 Karyn Maughan
Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on July 15. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / POOL / AFP
Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on July 15. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / POOL / AFP

Former president Jacob Zuma said he was the person who inspired the Gupta family to establish a “progressive media force” by starting The New Age newspaper and the ANN7 television station.

He did this, he says, because SA media were “negative” and “unfair”.

“I thought it was a very good thing that they did. There was no law broken there,” he testified before the state capture inquiry on Monday. 

“The ANN7 bought a fresh air to the country,” he said, adding that these “progressive” Gupta media organisations were not defined by any form of corruption or wrongdoing.

While disclosing that he named the New Age newspaper, Zuma insists he “never did anything unlawful” with the family, who he has suggested were closer to former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Nelson Mandela than they were to him.

Zuma believed that the role he played in setting up the Gupta media organisations resulted in the family being targeted and their facing accusations of state capture.

The family, and its relationship with and influence over Zuma have been central to allegations of state capture. 

Former government communications head Themba Maseko previously testified that Zuma called him prior to his meeting with Ajay Gupta over government advertising in The New Age and asked him to “help” them.

Zuma has yet to explicitly respond to those claims, but his evidence today suggests that he may not deny Maseko’s allegations.

He has also denied that the Gupta family played any part in the hiring and firing of ministers.

“Am I not capable of doing my work?” Zuma asked, adding that he never made such decisions “alone”.

National
National
National
National
National

Jacob Zuma could expose his accusers at Zondo inquiry

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: D-Day for Jacob Zuma at state capture commission

Politics

Thuli Madonsela’s probes part of anti-Zuma plan, former president says

National

