Cyril Ramaphosa turns to court in battle between protector and Pravin Gordhan

15 July 2019 - 23:20 Karyn Maughan
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
In a dramatic escalation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has turned to the courts to stop the public protector’s remedial actions against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The president said in papers filed at the high court in Pretoria that Gordhan’s legal challenge to the first of two adverse reports made against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was not “frivolous”.

Ivan Pillay joins bid to have Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report set aside

Former Sars commissioner joins Pravin Gordhan in application challenging ‘rogue unit’ report
7 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan lodges court review of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Sars report

Public enterprises minister wants the court to suspend the public protector’s remedial orders and interdict her from enforcing them
5 days ago

Mkhwebane will oppose Gordhan’s review application

The public protector has not yet received formal papers, but notes the level of the personal insults is ‘below the dignity’ of both parties
4 days ago

Wounded Busisiwe Mkhwebane comes out guns blazing in parliament

Public protector seeks more funding and reveals she has asked NPA to probe Pravin Gordhan
5 days ago

