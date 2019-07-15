Cyril Ramaphosa turns to court in battle between protector and Pravin Gordhan

In a dramatic escalation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has turned to the courts to stop the public protector’s remedial actions against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The president said in papers filed at the high court in Pretoria that Gordhan’s legal challenge to the first of two adverse reports made against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was not “frivolous”.

