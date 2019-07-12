Sars ‘rogue unit’ case Shamila Batohi’s toughest yet
The National Prosecuting Authority head faces an arduous task in deciding whether to drop the case or to go ahead to trial
12 July 2019 - 05:10
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi will be faced with arguably her most politically fraught decision since taking office in February this year when she reviews the prosecution of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) officials in the “rogue unit” saga.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.