National Sars 'rogue unit' case Shamila Batohi's toughest yet The National Prosecuting Authority head faces an arduous task in deciding whether to drop the case or to go ahead to trial

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi will be faced with arguably her most politically fraught decision since taking office in February this year when she reviews the prosecution of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) officials in the “rogue unit” saga.