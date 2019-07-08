Bosasa woes deepen as government departments cut ties

Miners benefited from generally higher commodity prices, while spot gold took a little breather from its strong recent run
The lack of female representation at the top structures of the G20 reflects the skewed gender dynamics of its member states
Brief sigh of relief for Gordhan after university confirms the minister's tertiary qualification, but bigger battles still lie ahead
Lawyers to provide details of plans to take report on judicial review
New Look's materially deleveraged balance sheet and more flexible capital structure provides a stable operating platform, says Brait
Waning demand is likely to have taken the edge off the production sector’s performance
Production is projected to fall 5% this year as the country struggles to recover from African swine fever, but some say this figure is likely to be higher
'They finance dirty business all over the world'
We must put aside the mentality we cannot beat Nigeria ... we can, says SA striker Lebogang Mothiba
New research finds you do not necessarily burn more calories the more you exercise
