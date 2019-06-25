Rumours are wrong, says Pravin Gordhan — Eskom will be unbundled

The EFF staged a walkout, accusing Gordhan of being a “constitutional delinquent” — a reference to a controversial report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who directed Ramaphosa to “take appropriate disciplinary action” against the minister for approving former SA Revenue Service commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement package. In her report the public protector said Gordhan’s actions amounted to “improper conduct” and violated the constitution. Gordhan has taken the report on review.

The government wants to split the embattled power utility into three separate units: generation, transmission and distribution. Trade unions argue that the proposed split will not solve Eskom’s governance and debt problems, and that it will lead to job losses.

Those in favour of the unbundling argue that it will create a more efficient system. A separate Eskom entity focusing on transmission, for example, will give it an incentive to procure electricity from the best-priced producers, including independent power producers (IPPs) in the renewable energy space. This reduction in costs could then be passed on to the consumer.

“There is no deviation from this strategic path [splitting Eskom] — not in cabinet or in government — contrary to persistent public speculation,” Gordhan said in his speech.

The power utility, which supplies virtually all of SA’s power, is hamstrung by staggering debt, maintenance issues and design flaws at its new coal power stations, Medupi and Kusile. Eskom has sufficient cash to meet its obligations until October.

In his state of the nation address last week, Ramaphosa said Eskom would receive a larger portion of the R230bn support promised in February’s budget sooner, in order to alleviate its financial crisis.

Eskom has a staggering R440bn in debt, which it is struggling to service from the revenue it generates. It is also unable to repay the R45bn of debt that falls due in 2019 or to raise new funding from financial markets.

It had to resort to stage four load-shedding in March as it could not meet demand.

Recent statistics compiled by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research energy centre show that without renewables SA would have experienced higher stages of load-shedding more frequently.

In his speech, Gordhan indicated that SA will need to ramp up procurement of renewables. “How do we reduce our dependence on nonrenewable sources of energy, reduce carbon emissions, introduce new carbon capture and battery technology,” the minister said.

Gordhan said, however, a “just transition” will form part of Eskom’s shareholder compact. The transition is linked to the decommissioning of older Eskom power stations, and identifying social interventions to secure the futures of communities and workers clustered around these power stations.

“We need to create a forum that brings together mineworkers, organised labour, business and mining companies in particular, coal transport and freight companies, departments like energy, environmental affairs and social development, and communities,” he said.