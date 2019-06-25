I believe SAA can fly, says Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan believes there is still an investment case for SAA, despite growing calls for the government to sell the debt-laden airline.

The national carrier has amassed just more than R18bn of losses since the 2015 financial year and is seeking about R22bn in government bailouts over the next three years.

Ratings agencies have cited state-owned entities, including Eskom and SAA, which carry debts approaching R700bn, among the major risks to the sustainability of the nation’s finances.

In his state of the nation address debate speech, Gordhan said: “We have reviewed the investment case for SAA. Based on comparisons with its peers, there is an investment case for SAA if reforms are well implemented and if inefficiencies in its systems are eradicated.”