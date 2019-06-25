I believe SAA can fly, says Pravin Gordhan
There is an investment case and airline can be strengthened despite its losses, says minister
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan believes there is still an investment case for SAA, despite growing calls for the government to sell the debt-laden airline.
The national carrier has amassed just more than R18bn of losses since the 2015 financial year and is seeking about R22bn in government bailouts over the next three years.
Ratings agencies have cited state-owned entities, including Eskom and SAA, which carry debts approaching R700bn, among the major risks to the sustainability of the nation’s finances.
In his state of the nation address debate speech, Gordhan said: “We have reviewed the investment case for SAA. Based on comparisons with its peers, there is an investment case for SAA if reforms are well implemented and if inefficiencies in its systems are eradicated.”
Gordhan said the airline must take urgent steps, including an accelerated long-term turnaround strategy, which is being developed for approval by July 8.
“We are in the process of strengthening the company executive and the board to ensure stability in the organisation. A joint implementation committee has been established between management, the board and my department to accelerate implementation, accountability, and to enable quick decision making,” the minister said.
He said SAA is required to appoint appropriate local and global commercial and aviation skills. “It must change the culture of entitlement, embed accountability, streamline approval processes, secure funding and ensure an accelerated implementation plan.
“But ultimately, we need to create an airline that is fit for purpose and able to compete effectively in a dynamic market and ready to negotiate with a strategic equity partner.”
Earlier in June, Vuyani Jarana stepped down as CEO of SAA. According to his resignation letter to the SAA board, the demand to constantly have decisions run past the department of public enterprises and the Treasury “systematically undermined” his efforts to pursue a turnaround strategy and to “nimbly respond to the challenges facing the airline”.