Political interference at NPA, Mxolisi Nxasana tells inquiry

There was significant political interference in the decision-making of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the state-capture commission of inquiry heard on Wednesday.

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana told the commission that this dented the public’s confidence in the prosecuting body.

Nxasana was appointed to head the NPA by former president Jacob Zuma as of August 31 2013, after the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) took Zuma to court to compel him to appoint a permanent NDPP.

In May 2015, however, Nxasana was given a R17.3m golden handshake to leave the NPA after his fitness to hold office was questioned following reports that he had been denied a security clearance.

It was also reported at the time that he had had run-ins with the law regarding a murder charge he had faced more than three decades ago. Nxasana was acquitted of the charge after pleading that he had acted in self-defence.

Last year, the Constitutional Court found the manner in which Nxasana vacated office and Shaun Abrahams’s subsequent appointment as NPA boss was unconstitutional and invalid.

Nxasana was ordered to pay back R10.3m of the R17.3m payout. He is now an attorney in private practice.

The past NDPPs all left the NPA before their 10-year terms could end. They were:

Bulelani Ngcuka: 2001 to 2004

Silas Ramaite (acting NDPP from 2004 to 2005)

Vusi Pikoli (2005 to 2009)

Mokotedi Mpshe (acting NDPP 2009 to 2009)

Nomgcobo Jiba (acting NDPP from December 2009 to May 2012)

Menzi Simelane (December 2009 to May 2012)

Nomgcobo Jiba (acting NDPP 2011 to 2013)

Mxolisi Nxasana (2013 to 2015)

Shaun Abrahams (2015 to 2018)

Silas Ramaite (acting NDPP 2018 to 2019)

The current head of the NPA is Shamila Batohi, who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February 2019.

Nxasana’s testimony continues.

