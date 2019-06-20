National

Solar power investment surges to record $9.8bn in Africa

SA is ahead of its peers in Africa in terms of investment in renewable energy

BL PREMIUM
20 June 2019 - 19:06 Bekezela Phakathi

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.