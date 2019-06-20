Solar power investment surges to record $9.8bn in Africa

Though JSE-listed gold miners are the second-best performing index so far in 2019, domestic headwinds for the industry persist
10 years ago, Ireland was pretty much where SA is today, which means there is hope — with support from the government and an eye on innovation, writes Fred Klinkenberg
All eyes are on Parliament in Cape Town where President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2019 state of the nation address
Multi-member constituencies would bring the benefits of proportional voting and the direct election of MPs
The proposed tariff list covers all of Apple’s major products, from the iPhone to the Mac computer and AirPods as well as parts and batteries
Alexander Forbes CEO Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about the latest CPI data
France-based energy think-tank says investment in renewable energy in SA continues to grow
Boko Haram and its offshoot Iswap both want to establish a caliphate in the north
Coach Baxter has a nice headache in striking department for the Nations Cup
Wanted and The Glenlivet are giving one reader the chance to win two VIP tickets to The Glenlivet JazzTown marquee at the Vodacom Durban July
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.