It takes energy to produce energy, and things will get tighter still with renewables

A half-century ago, a barrel of oil gave us about 100 times as much energy as we spent on finding the oil, drilling wells and pumping it out. This ratio — known as the energy return on investment, or EROI — has fallen below 10 for conventional oil produced in the US, and to about 20-30 for conventional oil produced elsewhere in the world. The EROI from shale or tar sands is much worse, perhaps as low as 2.

Of course, it takes energy to do anything — from transporting materials to building satellites or running computers. Energy is linked to economic activity. Three years ago, economists Florian Fizaine and Victor Court looked at the performance of world economies from 1960 to 2010 and found a correlation between periods of higher energy expenditures — the fraction of GDP spent on obtaining energy — and lower economic growth. It makes sense: a society that devotes a larger fraction of its output to producing energy has less to spend on other useful outputs, such as research, education and manufacturing.

This link between energy and growth suggests that many of the advances that the global economy has experienced over the past two centuries have been due to the availability of cheap, high-quality fossil-fuel energy. Conventional oil and coal provided so much more energy than it took to produce that there was plenty of energy left for building cars, roads and airports, for manufacturing industrial goods, growing food, and investing in sophisticated science and medicine. But we’re now about to enter a different era.

Some researchers argue there is a limit to how much energy a modern economy can devote solely to finding more of it. Beyond this limit, sustained economic growth becomes impossible. Empirically, Fizaine and Court estimate, the US’s limit is about 11% of GDP, which also implies a minimum average EROI of 8-13 from all energy sources. The average EROI for most nations is currently higher, mainly because we still rely on oil, natural gas and coal for power. But the numbers are trending downward.