Jacob Zuma may have to use legal aid lawyer

Signs of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later in 2019 boosts gold 1.8%
The state of the nation address is not the place to say how Eskom will be fixed, and whatever you say will be criticised
Former president loses his latest bid to challenge a court order to repay more than R16m
Multi-member constituencies would bring the benefits of proportional voting and the direct election of MPs
Investment company NMT Capital says it might be best for the two firms to review their shareholder relationship
Increasingly dovish sentiment of major central banks and stronger rand give impetus to calls for a rates cut
Contentious Amendment Bill could lead to the Trump administration denying SA preferential access to the US
Fed officials drop a reference to being ‘patient’ on borrowing costs
The Boks do best when the core is made up of players from one or two powerful local franchises
AA predicts 91c per litre decrease next month
