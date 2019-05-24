Zuma denies abusing taxpayers’ money with ‘Stalingrad’ technique

The rand was boosted by local political developments but sentiment remains subdued amid growing US-China trade tension
Modi’s decisiveness may have won over India's voters, but he does not have a track record of boosting confidence among Indian companies
Former president Jacob Zuma denies deliberately delaying his case but the state says his stalling tactics have, so far, ‘been successful’
Deputy president tries to force hand of ANC’s integrity body, asking to see evidence against him
Manuel says a long-standing conflict of interest is what caused the breakdown in the relationship between Peter Moyo and Old Mutual
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop talk to Business Day TV
‘She cannot govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party,’ says opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn; others were more gracious
New series coming to SuperSport will get us dreaming of greatness again
Set in a nightclub and including 13 minutes of sex in a toilet, Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo, makes the audience the butt of the joke, says one critic
