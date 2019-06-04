National

Banks get tough on SAA loans

04 June 2019 - 05:10 Carol Paton
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

SAA, whose CEO Vuyani Jarana quit last week, faces a difficult outlook with a call from banks to provide a clear payment date for an overdue R3.5bn bridging loan before they consider new borrowing or roll over existing debt.

New borrowing to fund operations for 2019/2020 financial year — about R4bn — and the rollover of maturing debt by July 31 of about R9.2bn are also urgent.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Banks get tough on fresh loans for SAA

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

SAA’s Vuyani Jarana the second SOE chief to quit in two weeks

Jarana said he was not able to navigate through the state's bureaucracy in order to drive a turnaround strategy, and without funding
National
1 day ago

SOEs can be fixed, say the CEOs of some of the ailing enterprises

SAA's Jarana believes the airline can be turned around despite it posting losses since 2012
National
2 weeks ago

SAA agrees to roll over debt in principle, says CEO

The ailing airline has agreed to roll over R9.2bn of debt with lenders, giving it room to implement its turnaround plan
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Why public servants want the PIC to sell ...
National
2.
Banks get tough on fresh loans for SAA
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Cyril ...
National
4.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to deliver keynote ...
National

Related Articles

SAA to launch direct flights to Guangzhou, China

Economy

Despite recent tragedy, Ethiopian Airlines is an example of what SAA should ...

Opinion

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: What will Tito Mboweni do next?

Opinion / Between the Chains

EDITORIAL: State role in SAA won’t allow take-off

Opinion / Editorials

NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA hopes to piggyback on regional economic growth in West ...

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.