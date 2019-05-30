Patricia De Lille wants to speed up release of state- owned land for housing

Newly-appointed public works and infrastructure minister, Patricia De Lille says one of her main priorities will be to expedite the release of state-owned land for housing. .

The state has a property portfolio of more than 93,000 buildings and more than 1.9-million ha of land under the custodianship of the public works department.

Those who oppose the push to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation contend that the state should focus on redistributing land under its ownership, some of which is unaccounted for, or under-utilised, before the government resorts to expropriation.

During her tenure as the DA Cape Town mayor, De Lille, now the leader of the Good party, often called for national land to be released for housing.

“Yes, that will be one of my main priorities … we need to release more land for housing,” De Lille said on Thursday ahead of her swearing in.

“That is actually what we campaigned for [the release of land] as Good and the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] is aware of this.”

De Lille, who was part of the presidential infrastructure coordinating committee as Cape Town mayor, said the development of infrastructure will be key in the drive to reignite economic growth. She committed to addressing the huge infrastructure backlog.