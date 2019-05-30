National

Ramaphosa keeps his clean-up team in key cabinet posts

Departments merged and number of ministers cut

30 May 2019 - 05:10 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL AND CLAUDI MAILOVICH
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet members in Pretoria, May 29 2019. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet members in Pretoria, May 29 2019. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night announced a reduced executive, with Tito Mboweni returning as finance minister and Pravin Gordhan in the public enterprises portfolio.

In a shock announcement Ramaphosa also included former Cape Town mayor and leader of the Good party, Patricia de Lille, as minister of public works and infrastructure. De Lille’s party entered parliament after the May 8 poll with two seats in the national assembly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, May 29 2019.

Tito Mboweni returns as finance minister and Patricia de Lille gets cabinet post

The president announced a reduced cabinet during an address to the nation at the Union Buildings on Wednesday evening
FULL SPEECH: ‘The expectations of SA’s people have never been greater’ — Ramaphosa announces his cabinet

The new executive, which has been cut to 28 ministries, has seen a number of portfolios merge
