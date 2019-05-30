Ramaphosa keeps his clean-up team in key cabinet posts

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night announced a reduced executive, with Tito Mboweni returning as finance minister and Pravin Gordhan in the public enterprises portfolio.

In a shock announcement Ramaphosa also included former Cape Town mayor and leader of the Good party, Patricia de Lille, as minister of public works and infrastructure. De Lille’s party entered parliament after the May 8 poll with two seats in the national assembly.

