‘Humbled and honoured’ minister De Lille vows to keep fighting for justice

The leader of the Good party, Patricia de Lille, says she is deeply honoured and humbled to serve as minister of public works and infrastructure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced De Lille’s appointment to his reconfigured and reduced cabinet on Wednesday night.

De Lille, the former mayor of Cape Town, took to social media after the announcement, saying she had fought for justice in SA for more than four decades and had no plans to give that up.

“I pledge to continue the struggle for dignity & fairness for all South Africans,” she tweeted, noting that it was time to demonstrate that “we can rise above party political differences”.

De Lille is the only non-ANC MP in the sixth democratic parliament to serve in the cabinet, which Ramaphosa reduced from 36 ministers to 28. Her deputy is Noxolo Kiviet, the former Eastern Cape premier and erstwhile speaker of the provincial legislature.

De Lille said she will join Ramaphosa’s executive with open eyes and ears as a representative of “good South Africans of integrity who love their country and demand better of their leaders”.

The Good party has welcomed her appointment, saying she is equal to the task.

“Our … leader has been asked to serve our country and we can only respond by saying a good person has been asked to do something,” said Good secretary-general Brett Herron.

“The president has recognised the commitment and track record of a great South African and we support her appointment and the contribution she’s been asked to make.”

Herron said SA is at a critical time in its development trajectory, with the economy having grown by a paltry 0.8% in 2018 and the country on the precipice of failure.

“It is time for all South Africans to do what it takes to fix South Africa. Appointing a cabinet that includes a doer like Patricia de Lille is a good first step. We wish her well in her new role,” Herron said.

The Good party contested the May 8 vote and received two seats in the National Assembly.

