SAHRC wants Angelo Agrizzi to pay R200k for using k-word

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants Angelo Agrizzi to pay R200,000 in compensation for using the k-word.

The former Bosasa COO made a brief appearance at the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to hear the hate speech complaint brought against him by the commission. The SAHRC also asked the court to direct Agrizzi to undergo a sensitivity programme and to issue an unconditional apology to South Africans.

The application by the commission followed the playing of an audio clip at the state-capture inquiry in which Agrizzi could be heard using the k-word several times. Agrizzi admitted at the inquiry to using the racial slur and apologised.

He also testified at the inquiry about how Bosasa allegedly lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights.