National

Nomvula Mokonyane withdraws as ANC MP

People close to the former environmental affairs minister have confirmed this, but incoming ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has not

22 May 2019 - 10:50 Genevieve Quintal
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: THE TIMES
Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane will not be returning to parliament.

Business Day has been reliably informed that Mokonyane has withdrawn from the list of ANC MPs.

This was after a special ANC national executive committee meeting earlier this week nominated her for the post of chair responsible for portfolio committees, or “chair or chairs” in the national assembly. This was a sign that Mokonyane would not be getting a post in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

Mokonyane is one of the ANC leaders implicated in allegations of state capture, with former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi accusing her of taking bribes.

Despite those close to Mokonyane confirming she had withdrawn, incoming ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has said the former minister would not be in parliament on Wednesday for the swearing in “just for today”.

“She will be sworn in on any other day,” Majodina said.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza had earlier requested that his swearing-in be postponed.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

