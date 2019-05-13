National

Zuma’s lawyers claim judge may have been probed by NPA

Mjabuliseni Madondo says this is the first time he has heard of the allegations

BL PREMIUM
13 May 2019 - 19:51 Karyn Maughan

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.