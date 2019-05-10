National

News Leader

WATCH: How SA’s trading partners have reacted to the general election

10 May 2019 - 08:29 Business Day TV
Election posters are displayed in Pretoria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Election posters are displayed in Pretoria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The SA general election has made the news around the world.

Some responses to the national election include: The New York Times leading with “The vote is partly a referendum on Mr Ramaphosa”; Al Jazeera’s “ANC seeks to reverse sliding support”; and CNN reporting on “A divided rainbow nation”.

Intellidex’s head of capital markets research, Peter Attard Montalto, joined Business Day TV from London to share his views on the national election.

Intellidex’s head of capital markets research, Peter Attard Montalto, talks to Business Day TV about how the rest of the world views the May 8 election

WATCH: How investors have reacted in the run-up to the election

Jacko Maree, investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, talks to Business Day TV about investor sentiment ahead of the election
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s top post-election priorities if the ANC wins

Economists spell out what should be on the top of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s to-do list
Economy
2 days ago

Rand firms as election vote counting continues

By 1.30pm, the governing ANC had secured 56.21% of the national vote, followed by the DA with 24.17%
Markets
17 hours ago

Election anxiety has rand traders on edge

The rand remains stuck in a tight range as the elections begin
Markets
2 days ago

Rand rises to its strongest in a week

The rand remains stuck in a tight range as the market waits for the outcome of the elections
Markets
1 day ago

