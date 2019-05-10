WATCH: How SA’s trading partners have reacted to the general election

The SA general election has made the news around the world.

Some responses to the national election include: The New York Times leading with “The vote is partly a referendum on Mr Ramaphosa”; Al Jazeera’s “ANC seeks to reverse sliding support”; and CNN reporting on “A divided rainbow nation”.

Intellidex’s head of capital markets research, Peter Attard Montalto, joined Business Day TV from London to share his views on the national election.