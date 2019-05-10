News Leader
WATCH: How SA’s trading partners have reacted to the general election
10 May 2019 - 08:29
The SA general election has made the news around the world.
Some responses to the national election include: The New York Times leading with “The vote is partly a referendum on Mr Ramaphosa”; Al Jazeera’s “ANC seeks to reverse sliding support”; and CNN reporting on “A divided rainbow nation”.
Intellidex’s head of capital markets research, Peter Attard Montalto, joined Business Day TV from London to share his views on the national election.
Intellidex’s head of capital markets research, Peter Attard Montalto, talks to Business Day TV about how the rest of the world views the May 8 election