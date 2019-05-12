POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Introspection for parties after a bruising election

In the week after the bruising 2019 national elections political parties — especially the ANC and DA — will have to do some introspection and strategise on the way forward.

The ANC will be holding a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

The party retained a weakened majority on the national ballot with 57.51%. While this is not the more than 60% support it enjoyed in previous elections, it was a better result than what it had received in the 2016 local government elections, where nationally it received 53.91%.

The party also retained its hold on eight of the country’s provinces, but also with reduced majorities.