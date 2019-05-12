POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Introspection for parties after a bruising election
ANC to hold special national executive committee meeting while the DA's federal executive is also scheduled to discuss the elections outcome
In the week after the bruising 2019 national elections political parties — especially the ANC and DA — will have to do some introspection and strategise on the way forward.
The ANC will be holding a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.
The party retained a weakened majority on the national ballot with 57.51%. While this is not the more than 60% support it enjoyed in previous elections, it was a better result than what it had received in the 2016 local government elections, where nationally it received 53.91%.
The party also retained its hold on eight of the country’s provinces, but also with reduced majorities.
The ANC on Monday will first hold a national working committee (NWC) meeting which will be followed by the special NEC.
The special NEC is expected, among other things, to discuss and come to a decision on who will be their premiers in the eight provinces.
The party’s provincial executive committees will submit three names of possible premiers for each province to the NEC. It will then be up to the executive committee to come to a consensus on one name.
It is understood that President Cyril Ramaphosa met provincial leaders on Sunday.
The ANC will also have to look at its candidate lists for the National Assembly, following the integrity commission report.
The ANC’s seat allocation in the National Assembly was reduced from 249 to 230.
The party came under heavy criticism for its lists which included those implicated in allegations of state capture, corruption and lying under oath.
The list was referred to the integrity commission to review the candidates and make recommendations. The commission has since handed over a report to the ANC’s leadership. They were meant to meet to discuss it before the elections. However, that meeting was postponed.
The DA’s federal executive will also be meeting on Monday, where the official opposition party will have to do some introspection on its electoral decline.
It was expected that Mmusi Maimane’s leadership would be under attack by some at the meeting, but that he had enough support in the party’s federal executive.
The DA saw its national electoral support drop from 22% in 2014 to 20% in the 2019 elections.
The IFP, which had a successful election, with growth in its support and it becoming the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal, will brief the media on its performance on Monday.