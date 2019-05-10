National

ANC retains Northern Cape and North West, despite sharp fall in support

The ANC obtained 57.54% of the vote in the Northern Cape, down from the 64.40% support it received in 2014

10 May 2019 - 13:48 Genevieve Quintal
The ANC has managed to retain its hold on the Northern Cape, despite the DA's aiming to take the party below 50% ahead of the elections.

The final result for the province came in at about lunchtime with the ANC obtaining 57.54% of the vote. This was, however, down from the 64.40% support it received in 2014.

The ANC in the Northern Cape, in the run up to the 2017 Nasrec conference had endorsed president Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa was a major factor for the ANC in this election. He polled higher than the party, helping it to hold onto power and arrest the decline the ANC was on under Zuma.

The DA made some inroads in the Northern Cape, in the 2019 election receiving 25.51% of the vote in the province, up from the 23.89% it received in 2014.

The EFF also increased its support in the province from 4.96% in 2014 to 9.71% in 2019.

The Congress of the People (Cope) dropped significantly in the province and was overtaken by the FF Plus for fourth place in the Northern Cape.

Cope dropped from 3.60% of support in the province to 0.86%. The FF Plus went up from 1.09% five years ago to 2.68%.

Final results for the Northern Cape provincial vote in the 2019 general elections



North West results

The final North West result has also come in, with the ANC once again retaining the province but with a declined number. 

The party decreased from 67.31% support in 2014 to 61.87%, in a province that was run by Zuma's ally, Supra Mahumapelo. 

Mahumapelo was forced to step down as premier of the North West in 2018 after violent protests. The ANC North West leadership was also disbanded shortly after his resignation and is currently being run by a provincial task team, despite Mahumapelo and others fighting in court to have the decision overturned. 

Final results for the North West provincial vote in the 2019 general elections

The EFF will remain the official opposition in the North West with increased support. It received 18.64% in the province, up from 13.21% in 2014.

The DA's support decreased from 12.73% in 2014 to 11.18%. This while the FF Plus made inroads, increasing its support from 1.72% to 4.32%.

The DA lost some of its conservative vote from the right to the FF Plus in the key 2019 election.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

