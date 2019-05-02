National

About 1% of polling stations likely to be disrupted‚ predicts ISS

The Institute of Security Studies notes that ‘many support the political party they are protesting against [but] voting for an alternative is not option’

02 May 2019 - 17:59 Nonkululeko Njilo
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

As the country prepares to vote on Wednesday‚ the Institute of Security Studies (ISS) says disruptions can be expected at 1% of polling stations.

“We do not anticipate more than a percentage or two of voting stations disrupted — 2% is really unexpected. We can safely say about 1%‚ which is higher than previous years‚” said Lizette Lancaster of the ISS’s crime and justice hub.

Lancaster was speaking at an ISS seminar on Thursday‚ where she presented research on violence leading up to and during elections.

“By 2012, we started realising that crime or public violence associated with protests were on the increase‚ more and more arrests were being made, and that there were more protests turning violent than in the previous decade‚” she said.

The country has‚ in the past few months‚ been confronted with a series of service delivery protests‚ including the #AlexShutdown.

“There is an increasing feeling of despair when it comes to service delivery‚ and the government is just not responsive. Hence some hot-spots are persistent‚ such as Bekkersdal‚ Alexandra‚ Tshwane‚ Vuwani ... the list goes on and on.

“The trend suggests that the practice of the last voter registration weekend is very likely to predict what’s going to happen on election day for many of those areas‚” she said.

Lancaster said that people in the rural Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga protested against those they put in power‚ but did not vote for an alternative party. “Many support the political party they are protesting against [vut] voting for an alternative is not option.” 

Meanwhile‚ statistics by the SA Social Attitudes Survey (Sasas) show that more than 60% of people aged 18 to 36 are dissatisfied with democracy‚ but would vote anyway. Research indicates that many young people have not registered to vote.

Speaking about the state of readiness to the elections among the youth‚ Lwazi Khoza of the Youth Lab said young people found political parties unattractive. He said of the 400 members of parliament‚ only 24 were younger than 35.

“That is a 6% youth representation‚ which is actually illegal. According to the law‚ youth representation should be sitting at 40%‚ parliamentary legislation says that there should be a 40% young people representation‚” said Khoza.

“Young people are tired of legitimising the process of an ordinary functional democracy when it is constantly excluding them.” 

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s worst-ever election campaign

The ANC's shiny new CEO and oft-touted turnaround strategy cannot hide the naked truth: the ANC is about despair, not hope
Opinion
1 week ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Why 51% in Gauteng is going to be difficult for the ANC

The higher the turnout on the day, the more likely it is the ANC has succeeded and reinvigorated its supporters; the lower the turnout, the bigger ...
Opinion
1 month ago

ANC poll suggests it will take Gauteng

However, the Institute of Race Relations’ poll is less forgiving
National
1 day ago

ANC and DA both in trouble according to new poll

The Institute for Race Relations has published a new election poll, and it’s not good news for the two leading parties
Politics
2 days ago

Young people must vote, for their sake and ours

Disempowered and disengaged young people run the risk having others deciding their futures for them, writes Hillary Musarurwa
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Government confirms Chinese loan to Eskom not in ...
National
2.
About 1% of polling stations likely to be ...
National
3.
Joburg call centre accused of barring workers ...
National
4.
Hawks to appoint forensic accountants to finalise ...
National

Related Articles

Record number of parties puts pressure on election logistics

National

Youth apathetic about upcoming elections, some calling it a game

National

Mangosuthu Buthelezi promises to relinquish IFP leadership, again

National

From posters to purple cows, parties promise to adhere to electoral code of ...

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.