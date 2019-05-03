CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Finally, a voting decision is made!

Fake news is an insidious modern invention, and the Indian election is feeling its effects; here at home, however, we have a winner

In an opinion piece he wrote for the New York Times, the publisher of an online Indian news portal, Samir Patil, called fake news an infectious disease rather than a technological or scientific problem with a quick fix.

It should be treated as a new kind of public health crisis in all its social and human complexity, he wrote, adding that the answer might lie in the way epidemics — which have similar characteristics — are dealt with.