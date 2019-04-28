Draft black empowerment code for chartered accountants gazetted

The department of trade and industry has gazetted a revised draft of the chartered accountancy profession sector code in a bid to transform the profession.

The draft code comes on the back of increasing calls in the industry for more black ownership and management at companies, particularly in the accounting sector.

In the gazette, published on Friday, the department said its goal is to increase the number of black chartered accountants, particularly women, in ownership and management of chartered accounting companies.

“The vision of the chartered accountancy (CA) profession sector code is to grow the number of black people in the CA profession to reflect the country’s population demographics, to empower and enable them to meaningfully participate in and sustain the growth of the economy, thereby advancing equal opportunity and equitable income distribution,” reads the draft of the charter.

The department found that black people faced a number of challenges that locked them out of the accounting profession from high school, through tertiary institutions and into the workplace.

With regard to ownership and management, the department found that many black accountants left public practice due to higher salaries in the private sector, to avoid the high risks of the public practices including litigation and inadequate career planning.

The department also found that black partners were expected to play a disproportionately large role in business development and marketing, taking their time away from technical input and personal development.