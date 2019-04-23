Majority of broad-based trusts declared ‘not black ownership’

The commission that monitors compliance with empowerment legislation has declared that the vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the law as the trusts are not genuine and effective black ownership.

The Black Economic Empowerment Commission, which was set up in the department of trade & industry in 2017, has written to dozens of companies informing them of the need to rectify their ownership structure and undergo reverification of their BEE status or face investigation for fronting.

