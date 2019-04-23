Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

BEE CRACKDOWN

Majority of broad-based trusts declared ‘not black ownership’

The Kagiso, Royal Bafokeng Nation, Wiphold Investment and Batho Batho trusts may be affected

23 April 2019 - 05:10 Carol Paton
Zodwa Ntuli. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The commission that monitors compliance with empowerment legislation has declared that the vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the law as the trusts are not genuine and effective black ownership.

The Black Economic Empowerment Commission, which was set up in the department of trade & industry in 2017, has written to dozens of companies informing them of the need to rectify their ownership structure and undergo reverification of their BEE status or face investigation for fronting.

Department of trade & industry makes BEE-line for change

The criteria to get into the government-sponsored programme are tight, says Rob Davies
Business
6 months ago

Proposed amendments may lead to the collapse of BEE as we know it

Expect to see a whole generation of sophisticated ‘intermediaries’ who could effectively shield white-owned business from compliance, writes Deon ...
Opinion
11 months ago

Fronting still a problem, says BEE regulator

B-BBEE commissioner to issue 50 findings against companies
National
1 year ago

