Proposed amendments may lead to the collapse of BEE as we know it

On March 29, the Department of Trade and Industry issued draft amendments to the amended Codes of Good Practice for public comment. One of the stunning proposals is that all black-owned companies — of any size — are to be exempt from any obligation in terms of the BEE legislation.

This was previously restricted to EME and QSE, meaning companies with revenue of less than R50m. These companies now all obtain a Level 1 if they are 100% black-owned and Level 2 if 51% or more.

The department proposes a number of clarifying restrictions that seek to ensure that "real black-owned business" would be exempt, and not structured companies that make use of the many alternative allowances that companies could use to amplify their BEE ownership. This includes the modified flow-through principle, sale of assets, mandated investments, Private equity funds, BEE facilitators and more.

It’s not rocket science to understand why this happened: to a certain extent it was probably inevitable. The voice of black business is getting stronger and the argument is that they are supposed to be the beneficiaries of BEE, even if they are successful and large. It is common cause that the cost of BEE is high and often a serious financial burden on business. If it wasn’t, black business would not have bothered to lobby government for exemption.

As I see it, there is a real possibility that this seemingly simple concession to black-owned companies may cause some tectonic plate shifting, leading to the effective collapse of BEE as we know it. This decision leaves the cost of restorative BEE transformation squarely with white-owned companies, or nonblack-owned companies, to be more specific.

We all know that government is rightfully claiming huge success with the establishment and growth of black business and the shift in the economy toward black companies. At the same time, white businesses are increasingly excluded from government and state-owned enterprise business opportunities, meaning this sector will continue to shrink and the cost of BEE will be picked up by a smaller (and shrinking) group of companies.