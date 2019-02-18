Taxpayers likely to stump up SAA’s R1.1bn Comair bill
Bankrupt national carrier resolves 14-year-old anticompetitive legal battle with regional rival
18 February 2019 - 05:10
Cash-strapped SAA will have to fork out R1.1bn to its rival Comair to settle a decade-old competition case, with taxpayers most likely having to foot the bill.
The national airline, which has still not submitted its 2017/18 financial statements to parliament, is one of several state-owned enterprises, including Eskom, Denel and the SABC, which are relying on a government bailout to stabilise their parlous finances.
