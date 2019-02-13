EFF wants new commission to probe Cyril Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims

The EFF has called for a commission of inquiry into claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa collaborated with apartheid authorities in the early 1970s.

The shocking allegations were made by Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota during the state-of-the-nation (Sona) debate in parliament on Wednesday.

Although Ramaphosa received staunch backing from health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, the EFF still wants the allegations to be probed.