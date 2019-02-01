National

Saica has a big ask for its new CEO — restore trust in the accounting profession

Freeman Nomvalo becomes the head of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants at a time when many CAs have been involved in corporate governance failures

01 February 2019 - 08:15 Staff reporter
New Saica CEO Freeman Nomvalo. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
New Saica CEO Freeman Nomvalo. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The embattled SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) said it has tasked its new CEO, Freeman Nomvalo, a former accountant-general, with restoring trust in the profession.

Nomvalo’s appointment comes at a time when Saica members have been involved in a number of high-profile corporate governance failures, including providing clean audits to Gupta family businesses and VBS Mutual Bank before its collapse. Some of its members were also investigated for providing a discredited report on the so-called “rogue unit” at the SA Revenue Service (Sars). That report, provided by KPMG, was used by axed commissioner Tom Moyane to fire some of the revenue service’s most experienced leaders and investigators.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, who was in charge of what has become one of the biggest corporate scandals in SA history, costing shareholders more than R200bn, is also a chartered accountant.

Nomvalo, whose career highlights include a stint as CEO of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), said in a statement circulated to Saica members that he “relishes” the challenge ahead. He is looking “forward to working with all of the institute’s stakeholders to provide leadership which will ensure that trust in the chartered accountancy profession is restored”.

Nomvalo is taking over from Fanisa Lamola, who took over as acting CEO after Terence Nombembe was seconded to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in March 2018.

KPMG SA can be saved, says chairman Wiseman Nkuhlu

KPMG's executive chairman, Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu says he is confident that the probability of another VBS happening is remote
Companies
2 months ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Legal eagles feathered the nests of state capture

That bean counters were enable to see the rot came as less of a shock because we have already watched our lawyers enable the looting
Opinion
2 months ago

Let’s cancel Saica membership until it gets its house in order

Once feared and revered, the SA auditing profession has been exposed for what is really is — a place where rampant greed has replaced rigour and ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Outcome of inquiry into KPMG delayed by four months

Inquiry leader advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza says the probe had to accommodate additional hearings not expected at the time it announced it would complete ...
National
2 months ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Auditors should be put on hold until they get a clean audit themselves

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank has plenty of reasons for SA’s outlook not being all doom and gloom
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
SABC halts retrenchments pending a skills audit
National
2.
Vodacom shuts stores amid rising protests over ...
National
3.
Bosasa work for ministers and ANC officials ...
National
4.
Mining industry must act to get rid of its bad ...
National

Related Articles

KPMG SA can be saved, says chairman Wiseman Nkuhlu
Companies / Financial Services

Let’s cancel Saica membership until it gets its house in order
Opinion

LETTER: Erik Venter and Simon Mantell’s article contains ‘inaccuracies’
Opinion / Letters

ANTHONY BUTLER: Legal eagles feathered the nests of state capture
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Auditors should be put on hold until they get a clean audit ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.