Mrwebi did not intend to quash probe into Mdluli, lawyer tells inquiry

Suspended public prosecutions special director Lawrence Mrwebi did not mean to have the investigation into former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli quashed, his legal counsel said on Tuesday.

The prosecution of Mdluli is one of the main issues raised at the inquiry into the fitness to hold office of Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba, suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions.

Mrwebi took the decision to withdraw charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in 2011 while Jiba was acting prosecutions boss. The decision to drop the charges was seen largely as politically motivated as the prosecutors in the case believed Mdluli had a case to answer.

Mdluli and the two suspended senior National Prosecutions Authority officials were alleged to be close allies of Jacob Zuma when he was president.

This decision to drop the charges was reviewed and set aside by the courts, but Mdluli has still not faced the justice system.

Mrwebi’s counsel, Mervyn Rip, said at the inquiry, chaired by retired justice Yvonne Mokgoro, that his client never intended to have the case dropped. Nor did he want the inspector-general of intelligence to take over the investigation from the police.

Rip said Mrwebi meant the inspector-general to merely look at the paper trail in the classified documents. It was “never the intention” for them to take over the investigation from the police.

Mrwebi’s version stands in stark contrast to the actual words used in correspondence on the matter and a handwritten note presented as evidence to the commission.